Families sue Carrollton daycare, alleging repeated abuse caught on surveillance video

Five North Texas families have filed a lawsuit against a Carrollton daycare, alleging their toddlers were repeatedly abused by caregivers in incidents captured on surveillance video.

The daycare, Camden Hill Montessori, is now closed. The surveillance footage referenced in the lawsuit has not been released publicly because it remains under investigation, but parents who have viewed it say the footage is devastating.

Parents describe devastating footage

"It's our worst nightmare and something I hope no parent ever has to go through," said parent Hannah Showalter. "There really are no words to describe that video. It will stay with me and my husband, forever."

According to the lawsuit, the alleged abuse came to light after Jamus Hernandez said his 16-month-old son came home injured last summer. Hernandez said the daycare initially told him the injuries were the result of normal toddler play. After repeatedly requesting access to surveillance video, Hernandez said what he saw told a very different story.

Injuries first raised concerns

"The caregiver yanked him up by his arm on the changing table, carried him like that across the room, and just dropped him. You could see immediately that he was in pain," he said.

The allegations prompted an investigation by Carrollton police and multiple state agencies, which led to the identification of additional possible victims. Showalter said she did not realize her son had also been harmed until investigators contacted them.

Investigators identify more possible victims

"It wasn't until after the investigators called us that they let us know, not only was our son also a victim, but this had happened over 140 times in a five-day period," she said.

The caregiver at the center of the allegations, Melissa Rodriguez, has been indicted on charges of injury to a child.

Lawsuit alleges broader failures

While much of the alleged abuse is tied to Rodriguez, the lawsuit also claims another employee witnessed at least 14 incidents and failed to intervene.

The lawsuit describes a pattern of mistreatment that includes covering children's mouths while they cried, slamming them onto floors and changing tables, pulling hair, throwing objects, yelling, pinching, and concealing the behavior.

Russell Button, the attorney representing the families, said responsibility extends beyond individual caregivers.

"There will always be bad apples, and there will always be bad caregivers. It's the daycare's responsibility to create a system to prevent them from ever being around kids," Button said.

Daycare leadership named in suit

The lawsuit names Regina Crone as the executive director of Camden Hill Montessori. Requests for comment to Crone regarding when she became aware of the allegations, whether there were prior complaints against Rodriguez, and the daycare's hiring and training practices were not returned.

Attorneys for Rodriguez also did not respond to requests for comment.

Families say closure brings no closure

For the families involved, the closure of the daycare itself does not bring closure. Parents say they are left with lasting pain and guilt tied to what their children experienced.

"Nothing can take back what happened to those children in that classroom," Showalter said.

Attorneys involved in the case say additional families may still come forward as the investigation continues.