Car chase with Rockwall County sheriff's deputies ends with injured suspect

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

ROCKWALL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A car chase involving deputies with the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office ended in gunfire, resulting in an injured suspect on November 1. 

No deputies were injured. 

The man led police through several neighborhoods, eventually stopping on westbound Interstate 30 just west of Dalrock Road. 

The Texas Rangers are investigating. 

First published on November 1, 2023 / 4:42 PM CDT

