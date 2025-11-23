Watch CBS News
Two dead after early morning house fire in Burleson, officials say

Two people have died after an early morning fire in Burleson on Sunday, the fire department said.

Fire and EMS crews were called to the 600 block of Northwest Douglas Street around 12:30 a.m., where heavy fire was seen coming through the roof. Crews immediately began an initial attack and search.

"Fire personnel operate under the assumption that victims may be inside during any structure fire, particularly at night, making search and rescue a standard initial action," Burleson FD said in a statement.

Crews from Crowley and Fort Worth Fire Departments also responded, as well as the Rapid Intervention Team. A neighbor in the area told the battalion chief that there may be victims inside the home.

Burleson FD said a crew searched the main living area and did not find any victims. A separate crew searched the garage and found two adult victims. Both were in critical condition and taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The Burleson Fire Marshal's Office, with assistance from the Tarrant County Arson Task Force and the Burleson Police Department, is investigating.

