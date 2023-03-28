Burglar fatally shot by DeSoto police

DeSOTO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The suspect of a Monday morning burglary was fatally shot by DeSoto police.

At 11:38 a.m., a resident called 911 to report a burglary in their home at the 300 block of Polk Street. An unknown man had entered the residence, waving an unknown item, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Christopher Nunez, 47.

When police arrived, they encountered Nunez outside the home. An officer fired on Nunez as he advanced towards them.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.