Bundle up for a chilly start to the new year

NORTH TEXAS - Get ready for a chilly start to the new year!

As we move through your New Year's Eve afternoon, highs will climb into the low to mid 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will pass through North Texas today, but no rain is expected. Instead, the front will usher cooler weather, just in time to ring in the new year!

In fact, if you have any New Year's Eve plans tonight, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the low 40s at the stroke of midnight. However, it will feel like the 30s due to some breezy winds. We'll see mostly clear skies.

By early Monday morning on New Year's Day, feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s! By the afternoon, actual high temperatures will be upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see sunny skies.

On Tuesday, grab your umbrella. A disturbance will bring showers toward North Texas by late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The rain chance is around 50-60%. The threat for severe weather is low. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

A couple of showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Another chance of rain arrives by Friday.