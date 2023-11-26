Watch CBS News
Local News

Bundle up: Colder weather coming to North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Colder weather coming into North Texas
Colder weather coming into North Texas 02:47

NORTH TEXAS - It is very cold in North Texas Sunday morning. Winds are gusting out of the north/northwest up to 30mph behind yesterday's cold front that has cleared the area, leaving wind chills in the 20s for most.

download.png

Clouds are clearing behind yesterday's front as well, so there's no concern for rain. In fact, we'll see a good bit of sunshine today! But it'll be windy and cold.

download-1.png

With partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, most should top out in the low 50s. However, the winds will still have it feeling like the 40s.

download-2.png

The winds should die down after sunset, and with clear skies and light winds overnight you can bet you'll want that heavy coat for Monday morning, too.

download-3.png

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Tuesday, and we'll be close to normal for Wednesday and Thursday. That's when our next cold front arrives though, bringing the best chance for showers and storms to the area over the next seven days. While there could be some stronger storms Thursday with wind and hail, it's too early to pinpoint too much down. That's our next system to watch.

download-4.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 8:21 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.