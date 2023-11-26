Bundle up: Colder weather coming to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It is very cold in North Texas Sunday morning. Winds are gusting out of the north/northwest up to 30mph behind yesterday's cold front that has cleared the area, leaving wind chills in the 20s for most.

Clouds are clearing behind yesterday's front as well, so there's no concern for rain. In fact, we'll see a good bit of sunshine today! But it'll be windy and cold.

With partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, most should top out in the low 50s. However, the winds will still have it feeling like the 40s.

The winds should die down after sunset, and with clear skies and light winds overnight you can bet you'll want that heavy coat for Monday morning, too.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Tuesday, and we'll be close to normal for Wednesday and Thursday. That's when our next cold front arrives though, bringing the best chance for showers and storms to the area over the next seven days. While there could be some stronger storms Thursday with wind and hail, it's too early to pinpoint too much down. That's our next system to watch.