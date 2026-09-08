Buckner Preparatory in Dallas gets new reading space, 500 donated books

CBS News Texas

Students at Buckner Preparatory in Dallas now have a new place to read, learn and dream, thanks to a community effort that brought together CBS News Texas, Ashley, the Dallas Cowboys and Book Drive for Kids.

The new reading space was unveiled at the school after North Texans donated 500 children's books through the CBS News Texas Book Drive.

Ashley built and donated furniture for the space, while the donated books filled its shelves.

Organizers say the impact of the project goes far beyond bookshelves.

Michelle Cook with Book Drive for Kids said many of the schools the organization serves have high rates of economic disadvantage.

"Just this morning I was giving our instruction talk and this little boy said, but I didn't bring any money. And I have the pleasure of saying, you don't need money here," Cook said.

Most of the schools served by Book Drive for Kids are 80% to 90% economically disadvantaged, Cook said.

She said access to books can have a significant impact on a child's education.

"Data shows that in order for a child to really stay in school and be successful, they need to have at least 20 books at home, and many of the children that we serve have less than five of them," Cook said.

At Buckner Preparatory, literacy can be particularly important because many students are learning English as a new language.

Elda Rojas, superintendent of Cityscape Schools, the charter school network that operates Buckner Preparatory, said more than 60% of the school's students are emergent bilinguals.

"The majority, over 60%, are emergent bilinguals. So they're not only learning a new language, but they're learning in a new language," Rojas said.

Rojas said the school provides students with additional literacy opportunities and other support to help them succeed.

The project also brought a familiar Dallas sports figure into the classroom.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford visited Buckner Preparatory and read with students as part of the celebration.

The Dallas Cowboys and CBS News Texas also donated $10,000 to Book Drive for Kids. The money will help the organization bring free book fairs to additional locations.

"This is a huge gift for us. It will help us bring probably for free book fairs to four different locations and every child there will walk away with a brand new book," Cook said.

For students, the new reading space is about more than having a place to store books.

Ashley Lopez, a sixth-grade student at Buckner Preparatory, said one of the books on the shelves was a title she had wanted to read when she was younger.

"I wanted this when I was a child, the Wings of Fire. And because of this book nook, now I can read it," Lopez said.

Asked how that made her feel, Lopez answered: "Happy and excited."

The 500 books donated through the CBS News Texas Book Drive will continue making an impact beyond the Buckner Preparatory reading space. Books not placed on the new shelves will be distributed through Book Drive for Kids to children across North Texas.

The result is a new reading space at Buckner Preparatory and hundreds of opportunities for children to discover the power of a book.