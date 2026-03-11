Buc-ee's earns "F" rating from Better Business Bureau

Famous for clean bathrooms and brisket sandwiches, Buc-ee's just got the worst possible grade from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says the "F" rating is due to a pattern by the Texas-based travel chain of "not addressing customer complaints."

The BBB claims that Buc-ee's does not have any assistance phone numbers posted on its website, that email concerns frequently go unanswered, and that it failed to respond to 88 complaints filed against the business.

The agency said its ratings range from A+ to F, based on factors like customer complaints, transparency, and responsiveness and that customer reviews do not impact ratings. BBB also said its ratings update automatically as new information is received.

Of 38 locations rated on the agency's website, 33 were given "F" ratings, 2 "A" ratings and 2 "C-" ratings. One location's rating was undetermined.

CBS News Texas reached out to Buc-ee's, but has not heard back.