Farewell to Browser: Cherished library cat leaves behind a lasting legacy in White Settlement

If you've ever visited the White Settlement Public Library, chances are you've met Browser — the furry face of the front desk.

For 15 unforgettable years, Browser was more than a library cat — he was, as his library friends fondly recall, a greeter, a reading companion, and a mischievous scholar who even earned an honorary GED with purrfection. He loved riding the book return cart, stealing the library manager's chair, watching bird videos, and hanging out with the crafting club.

This week, Browser passed away peacefully of natural causes, just one month shy of his 16th birthday.

Inspired by another famous feline

Browser was adopted in 2010 after library staff were inspired by Dewey Readmore Books, a famous Iowa library cat who became the subject of a bestselling book.

City shares heartfelt tribute online

"Browser brought delight to patrons and employees over the past decade and a half with his playful and curious nature, often cozying up to people while they read and worked," the City of White Settlement said in a social media post.

"On behalf of the entire library staff, past and present, we would like to thank all who went out of their way to visit Browser, play with him, and remind him how good of a boy he was. He lived a full and joyful life that was filled with friends."

Browser City of White Settlement

Memorial event details coming soon

The city says it will soon share details about a memorial event to honor Browser, the cherished library cat.

Those wishing to pay tribute to Browser are encouraged to donate to one of two organizations close to his heart.

The first is Don't Forget To Feed Me, a nonprofit that helps ensure pet owners have access to enough food for their animals. Donations can be made by dropping off pet food at the library or by contributing directly at dontforgettofeedme.org.

The second option is to support The Friends of the White Settlement Public Library, a volunteer group that has long supported both the library and Browser himself. Members of the group often cared for Browser during holidays when staff were away.

Where to donate in person

Contributions to the Friends of the White Settlement Public Library can be made in person at the library, located at 8215 White Settlement Road, White Settlement, TX 76108. For questions, call (817) 367-0166.