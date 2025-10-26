Bo Nix, rookies power Broncos past Cowboys 44-24 to extend home win streak to nine

DENVER (AP) — Bo Nix threw four touchdown passes, rookie R.J. Harvey scored three times, and the Denver Broncos rolled past the Dallas Cowboys 44-24 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

J.K. Dobbins ran for 111 yards on 15 carries, and Denver (6-2) got big contributions from rookies Pat Bryant and Jahdae Barron while extending the NFL's longest active home winning streak to nine games.

Bryant caught his first career touchdown, and Barron intercepted Dak Prescott for the first pick of his career.

Despite two touchdown runs from former Broncos running back Javonte Williams, the Cowboys (3-4-1) dropped their eighth consecutive game against Denver — a streak dating back to 1995, when Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin led Dallas.

The Broncos lost star cornerback Pat Surtain II to a shoulder injury just before halftime. He had returned earlier after briefly exiting with a leg injury in the first quarter.

Denver won the coin toss and elected to receive, but the decision backfired when Nix threw an interception to cornerback Trikweze Bridges, setting up Brandon Aubrey's short field goal. From there, the Broncos scored on seven of their next eight possessions, excluding a kneel-down before halftime.

Nix led four touchdown drives in the first half, including a 24-yard over-the-shoulder strike to Bryant that gave Denver a 27-10 lead at the break. His second touchdown pass to Troy Franklin made it 37-17, and a 5-yard toss to Harvey extended the lead to 44-17.

Harvey opened Denver's scoring with a 40-yard run off a pitch from Nix. He later scored on a direct snap from a yard out.

Williams' first 1-yard touchdown run pulled Dallas within 14-10 in the second quarter. His second came in the third, cutting the deficit to 27-17.

Prescott was intercepted again with 12 seconds left in the first half, when Barron stepped in front of a pass that could have set up a long field goal attempt for Aubrey.

Nix finished 19 of 29 for 247 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Prescott went 19 of 31 for 188 yards and two interceptions.

Including their 33-point fourth quarter last week against the Giants, the Broncos have outscored opponents 77-37 over their last five quarters.

Injuries

Cowboys: Safety Alijah Clark left in the second half with injured ribs.

Broncos: Surtain was ruled out in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Tight end Nate Adkins exited in the fourth with a knee injury.

Up next

Cowboys: Host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Nov. 3.

Broncos: Visit the Houston Texans next Sunday.