Break in the rain Thursday before more wet weather returns

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking a break from the steady rain today before more wet weather moves in Friday.

CBS News Texas

This morning is a Weather Alert. We'll have to dodge more dense fog and areas of mist and drizzle in parts of North Texas. Low visibilities are possible through at least mid-morning. Be careful while driving!

Once the fog dissipates today, we'll gradually see some peaks of sunshine finally! Sky conditions will become partly sunny, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday will not be a washout. However, prepare for scattered showers and isolated storms as a cold front slides in by afternoon and evening. That front will keep showers and storms in our area through your Friday night. The chance for rain is around 40% by afternoon, then it will increase to 70% by Friday night.

The threat for severe weather remains low for Friday. Still, a couple of strong storms are possible with heavy rain and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

A few clouds will linger into Saturday before our skies gradually clear. It will be cool and breezy Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.

We'll see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.