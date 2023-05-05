Bowie ISD closed Friday after threatening message circulates

BOWIE, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Bowie ISD is closed Friday due to a threatening message circulating in the community.

The district's superintendent sent an email to parents that Bowie PD notified him of the message after 9:30 Thursday night. The email included a picture of the message, which read in part that the writer would "make history as the top school slaughter" on Friday.

There are a number indications that the message is not connected to Bowie ISD, including that Bowie is not mentioned by name.

Also, It is signed by someone named Devyn, yet no student at Bowie High School has that name. And the message references a 7:40 a.m. bell time, which is not when Bowie High School's bell rings.

Superintendent J. Blake Enlow also said in the email that the exact same picture is circulating in Seminole County, Florida.

Despite that, Enlow wrote that he was making the decision to close Friday out of an abundance of caution, since he was not able to fully investigate the origin of the message.

Enlow said the district would update the community after working with law enforcement to determine where the message came from.