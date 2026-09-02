Henry Bolte homers twice as Athletics rally past Rangers, 9-2

Henry Bolte had his first career multihomer game, Zack Gelof, Jonah Heim, and Alika Williams also went deep, and the Athletics scored nine unanswered runs to beat the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday.

Bolte hit the first of his homers in the third inning, a two-run, game-tying shot, before Gelof gave the A's a 3-2 lead with a solo home run.

Bolte struck again in the fourth, crushing his eighth homer of the season over the right-field wall for another two-run blast. Heim, in his return to Globe Life Field after playing for the Rangers from 2020-25, followed with a solo homer against his former team, extending the Athletics' lead to 6-2.

Alika Williams capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh to help the A's avoid a three-game sweep.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Henry Bolte #33 of the Athletics high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning during the game between the Athletics and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Kelcee Skoug/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jacob Lopez (6-4) threw six innings, striking out seven and allowing both runs on six hits. Over his last 10 starts, he has a 2.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings.

Ezequiel Durán and Justin Foscue both had solo home runs for the Rangers. The hit was Durán's first career leadoff homer.

Cody Bradford (0-4) allowed five runs — all on homers — in four innings of work for Texas.

Athletics: RHP Jack Perkins (3-10, 6.42 ERA) takes the mound for the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Rangers: RHP Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.01) starts Thursday's Game 1 of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.