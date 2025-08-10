Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos founder, dies at 77

Bobby Whitlock, the musician who co-founded Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton, has died, according to his manager. He was 77.

Whitlock died Sunday morning of cancer, manager Carol Kaye confirmed to CBS News. He was surrounded by his family in Texas, Kaye said.

The singer-songwriter was a keyboard player and vocalist for Derek and the Domino, the rock band best known for its 1971 album, "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs."

Bobby Whitlock sits on the piano bench in his home while smoking a cigarette. Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News, Whitlock's wife, Coco Carmel Whitlock, said, "How do you express in but a few words the grandness of one man who came from abject poverty in the south to heights unimagined in such a short time?"

"As he would always say: 'Life is what you make it, so take it and make it beautiful.' And he did," her statement read.

She added, "Farewell my Love, I'll see you in my dreams."

Aside from his wife, Whitlock is survived by three children: Ashley Faye Brown, Beau Elijah Whitlock and Tim Whitlock Kelly.

In a statement posted to social media, Clapton said, "Our dear friend Bobby Whitlock, has passed away at 77, our sincere condolences to Bobby's wife CoCo and his family on this sad day.... RIP Bobby xxx."

1975: Songwriter and guitarist Bobby Whitlock poses for a portrait in front of an old car next to a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne holding an acoustic guitar in circa 1975. Getty Images

Filmmaker and Whitlock's longtime friend, John Fusco, remembered the artist as a major influence, a rock 'n' roll legend and a storyteller.

On the iconic "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs" album, Clapton and Whitlock co-wrote the majority of the songs, including "Tell the Truth," "Bell Bottom Blues," and "Why Does Love Got to be So Sad?"

In his later years, Whitlock got into painting and "became a prolific artist," Fusco wrote on social media. "I will be forever honored that he painted an original work for me as the cover art of my 'John the Revelator' CD."

In 2022, Whitlock's paintings were on display in an exhibit at the Crockett County Museum in Ozona, Texas.

Over the past five years, Coco Carmel Whitlock uploaded videos of her husband to YouTube, many of which feature his artwork in the background as they engage in conversations — often about music and their lives.