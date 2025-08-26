Blue 18-wheeler with Cowboys star sought in Dallas hit-and-run, police say

Dallas police are asking for the public's help locating an 18-wheeler involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

The truck's cab is painted blue and features the Dallas Cowboys star logo on the side, according to investigators.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in the 5300 block of South Cockrell Hill Road.

Police say truck fled scene

Preliminary findings show the truck was traveling northbound when it struck another vehicle and left the scene without stopping.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said. No further details about the victim have been released.

Dallas Police Department

Investigators seeking tips from public

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Jackson at jearlynn.jackson@dallaspolice.gov or by calling (214) 671-0009.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. The tip line is available 24/7 at (214) 373-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.