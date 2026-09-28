Blind artist shares inspiration behind her craft as she earns third State Fair of Texas creative arts honor

One knot at a time, Rita Tobianski turns thread into lace. She cannot see the finished piece, but her hands know the patterns by heart.

Tobianski, who is blind, has earned an honorable mention in the 2026 State Fair of Texas Creative Arts competition. It is her third year competing and her third recognition: she won first place in 2024 and received an honorable mention in 2025.

She learned to tat as a child, long before she began losing her sight at 23.

"I think that for me, the hardest part was losing the color," she said.

Tatting has since become a way for Tobianski to feel close to her grandmother, who shared the craft with her.

"This was my way to center. Be in touch with my grandmother," she said.

Now, she teaches others.

Tobianski says she can hear whether a stitch is right by listening to the thread as someone works. Her service dog, Bobby, stays close by, helping her keep moving. That determination echoes advice from her father: "Don't let the grass grow between your feet. Keep moving, keep moving."

Some of Tobianski's work carries deep personal meaning. A piece called Darla's Garden, made with pinks, yellows and greens, honors her daughter, who died years ago. Through tatting, Tobianski has found a way to remember her daughter and offer something of herself to others.

"I feel grounded and whole, and I have something to give back," she said.

Taylor Pulfer, the State Fair of Texas director of communications, said the Creative Arts competition is meant to welcome artists of all abilities.

"Creative Arts is somewhere we want everyone to feel like they can be a part of," Pulfer said.

As fairgoers see Tobianski's work this year, she hopes they take away more than an appreciation for the lace. Asked what she wants people to find in her art, Tobianski said: "Some peace and some hope in the world."