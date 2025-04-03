Black Texas Farmers' group reserved, waiting for cash crop from Trump's tariffs

P. Wade Ross leads a group of Black farmers and ranchers who are used to losing some---and, then, losing some. Now, they are hoping for a win.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Small Farmers and Ranchers Community-Based Organization said most Texas Black farmers still struggle to make a cash crop in the state's $868 billion agriculture economy.

"I don't know one black farmer who's growing any cash crops," Ross said. "And I know very few who are even able to, you know, take some of the things they know with growing their garden and monetizing for their land. And we're losing our land hand over fist."

Ross is a fourth-generation farmer who runs an organization tasked with trying to help fix layers of historic setbacks and complications, like creating a roadmap to the market, educating farmers on the soil, and fundraising (grants and private donations).

The farmers are starting to see the impact of Executive orders from President Donald Trump's desk slashing funds connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion from federal agencies.

"NIFA, USDA, I got a call from the Federal Disaster Assistance," he said.

Ross said he also started getting cancellations from the Environmental Protection Agency Program attached to supporting partnerships from Texas A&M and Texas Southern University.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the Environmental Protection Agency says, "...The agency is reviewing its grant funding to ensure it is appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and to understand how those programs align with Administration priorities."

The USDA said some payments have been on hold as it reviews goals, alignments, and priorities.

"Secretary (Brooke) Rollins understands that farmers and ranchers, and other grant-funded entities that serve them, have made decisions based on these funding opportunities and that some have been waiting on payments during this government-wide review. She is working to make determinations as quickly as possible."

"Me and my friends that raise hogs we call ourselves swinesmen," Ray Stripland said.

The 54-year-old has farming in his lineage. But he was not trying to enhance his roots when he started pig farming in Midlothian. The United States Navy Veteran used the muddy grunts of the hogs to escape his PTSD. It also became profitable.

"It is. It really is. For a part-time job, it is," Stripland said.

He raises hogs and two breeds of dogs and grows vegetables and fruit trees. What Stripland has not increased is hope for government assistance.

"It's really me getting up is the success of my farm, getting it done. So that's how I look at it," he said.

Jamesha Jones feels the same way about her southern Dallas farm. It's across the street from UNT Dallas.

"But this is right in the middle of a quote-unquote underserved community," Jones said. "Like a hidden little gem."

Jones purchased the 11 acres and freshwater spring. She is developing the property into a subscription-based urban garden that sends products to nearby Miss Eddies.

"It's not the easiest work at all, but every morning I get up off my back pockets and I come out here and make something straight to be able to eat on a large scale," Jones said.

The project is about community. The 36-year-old is more dependent on the community than trying to get grants. Jones said it's how she will grow, and she plans to plant the seed of growth first.

"We shouldn't have to worry about anything if we know how to grow or know a farmer personally. Everybody should know a farmer. Everybody should know a farmer," Jones said.

All the farmers watch their books, but Ross gets a different perspective because of his leadership role. He is monitoring the tariffs the president levied against foreign countries--their formidable competition.

"It could be good news. It could be an avenue that says, hey, you know, it's our time," he said. "Our ship has come in because now there may be some opportunities that otherwise were simply not there for us as farmers here in Texas."