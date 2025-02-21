Black female physician in Dallas advocates for access and diversity in honor of Black History Month

Dr. Amanda Mohammed-Strait's passion for medicine started at a young age.

Dr. Amanda Mohammed-Strait' CBS News Texas

"At around 9 years old, I decided I wanted to be a physician," she said.

International trips opened her eyes to global health disparities, and mission work showed her the need both internationally and right here at home.

"Making healthcare more accessible to those who need it is the most important thing in healthcare for all. Everyone should be able to have access to basic, equitable healthcare," she said.

For the past four years, she has worked at Oak Street Health's Pleasant Grove Clinic in southeast Dallas.

"We purposefully open in underserved areas," Mohammed-Strait said. "You could tell patients were so relieved we were here. It was a sigh of relief, like, 'oh wow, someone cares.'"

At Oak Street, Mohammed-Strait finds meaning in serving a community that looks like her, building trust with patients who are often hesitant to seek care.

"I feel like it stems from historical racism in our country," she said. "Unfortunately, that has caused preventative care to fall through the cracks. People don't like going to the doctor, and they don't feel heard."

Building relationships with her patients is a priority for Mohammed-Strait, who believes representation in medicine is key to improving patient care. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, she is one of fewer than 3% of Black female physicians in the U.S.

"It shouldn't be a term that's a unicorn. It should be something anyone can achieve," she said.

As part of Black History Month, Mohammed-Strait hopes to inspire others by showing that it's possible to forge your own path in medicine and make healthcare more inclusive—one patient at a time.