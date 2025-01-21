Bitter cold continues for North Texas before an end-of-week warming trend

NORTH TEXAS — It remains bitterly cold and very dry in North Texas.

Temperatures are in the low 30s, and dew points are in the single digits — and in some cases, in the negative range. The cold weather advisory continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday, with wind chills expected to range from 7° through 15°.

By midday, the sunshine will warm the temperatures above freezing and the wind chills should be above freezing, too, finally ending our stretch of First Alert Weather Days.

Temperatures will get to near normal by the end of the week. In fact, some spots may even return to the 60s briefly before more unsettled weather returns to the forecast for the weekend.

Clouds will increase Saturday, but the rain should hold off for most until the evening. As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast calls for more rain to the east of the 35 corridor overnight Saturday, but then it becomes a bit more widespread in coverage on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing though, so we avoid the winter weather.