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Vehicle plows into crowd in Bishop Arts District, injuring at least four, Dallas police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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A vehicle slammed into a crowd in the Bishop Arts District of North Oak Cliff on Thursday night, sending multiple people to the hospital and leading to the driver's arrest, police said. 

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 300 block of West Davis Street, where at least four victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Dallas Police Department. 

The investigation is continuing, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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