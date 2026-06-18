Vehicle plows into crowd in Bishop Arts District, injuring at least four, Dallas police say

A vehicle slammed into a crowd in the Bishop Arts District of North Oak Cliff on Thursday night, sending multiple people to the hospital and leading to the driver's arrest, police said.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 300 block of West Davis Street, where at least four victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.