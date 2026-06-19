Bystanders in witness video describe chaos as vehicle plowed into crowd in Bishop Arts District, injuring four

Witness video captured at the scene where a vehicle slammed into a crowd Thursday in the Bishop Arts District of North Oak Cliff - injuring multiple people. The video shows bystanders reacting in shock as they describe what had happened.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 300 block of West Davis Street, where at least four victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The crash led to the arrest of the driver, whose identity has not been released, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Bystander describes driver's behavior

"This is the man right here – drunk out here with no shoes on. He did came from all the way down this street in reverse. People was outside eating. He drove his truck all the way through, reversed it into this tree. And he still right here? He drunk. People is under this car. I'm trying not to show the people," witnesses say in a video obtained by CBS News Texas.

Dallas police have not disclosed details about the suspect, including whether he was intoxicated at the time.

Screaming heard amid sirens approaching

Screaming can be heard in the background of the video as sirens approach.

"I couldn't stop screaming," a witness said. "They under the car?"

"I think so," another witness responded.

Witnesses Say Victims Were Trapped

Witnesses also described officers detaining the driver.

"They got him (the suspect) at the car," another witness said.

Several people in the video referenced victims trapped beneath the vehicle. Witnesses also expressed concern for a woman who had been eating outside when the truck came through.

"She was sitting down eating," one witness said.

"I'm fixing to go see if she was OK," another said.

Investigation Continues, Police Say

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.