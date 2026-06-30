Texas reactions mount after Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling

Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. The decision was divided, 6-3, with a majority of justices finding the policy unlawful.

The president responded to the ruling, saying he's now going to take the issue to Congress, adding that "No long and unwieldy constitutional amendment is necessary! Congress should start today to work on ending expensive and unfair to our country, birthright citizenship. They will have my complete and total support!"

Immigrant advocates welcome decision

The landmark ruling brings relief to many immigrant advocates across Texas.

"This is a clear, concise, straightforward win, establishing in no uncertain terms that the rule of the land in the United States is that if you are born here, you are a United States citizen," said Denise Gilman, University of Texas School of Law professor. "But it is still worrisome that it wasn't a unanimous decision, and that it took so long for the Supreme Court to issue this decision. It raises questions that shouldn't be raised. In other words, it makes it seem a little bit less clear that everybody born in the United States is a citizen, when they are, and when that is the ruling of the Supreme Court."

Court cites 14th Amendment protections

With a divided vote, the nation's high court rejected Trump's effort to restrict birthright citizenship, which grants U.S. citizenship to anyone born in the country, regardless of their parents' immigration status. The court found the order violated the 14th Amendment.

"We dodged an incredible bullet if they had gone the other way," said Eric Cedillo, special legal adviser for LULAC. "I mean, 200… over 250,000 children a year, this would have applied to."

Texas Republicans criticize ruling

Texas Republicans criticized the opinion, with Gov. Greg Abbott calling it a "missed opportunity." He said birthright citizenship has become "a powerful magnet for illegal immigration that will forever change our nation if left unaddressed." Abbott also echoed Trump's call for Congress to revisit the issue.

However, supporters of the decision believe the court did its job.

"As far as the Trump administration is concerned, you know, they may have some concern about, Amy Comey Barrett and others, Kavanaugh, that sided with the majority in this case," Cedillo said.