Shaquille O'Neal brings bass music festival to Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, otherwise known as DJ Diesel, is bringing a bass music festival to his new home state of Texas.

He announced on Tuesday that "Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival" will take place at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth on Sept. 16.

There festival will have two stages with 14 different bass music artists, including Alison Wonderland and O'Neal as DJ Diesel.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday.

The basketball icon moved to Carrollton last year.

