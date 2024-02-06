Dallas County Sheriff, Shaquille O'Neal hosting gun buyback on Saturday

DALLAS- It may not be time for spring cleaning, but Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown wants to help you remove unwanted guns. No questions or ID checks are required.

Brown is partnering with NBA great, sports analyst, and sheriff's deputy Shaquille O'Neal in the first gun buyback program in Dallas County.

The buyback is Saturday, February 10, starting at 9 a.m. Brown hopes the program will give Dallas County residents a way to get rid of unwanted firearms safely.

Brown is offering gift cards for up to three weapons. Turned-over handguns will get a $100 gift card. $125 will be given to those who hand over long guns.

The sheriff's office said the weapons get checked to see if they are stolen. Deputies will destroy the guns not connected to any crime following the event.

The event lasts until noon at the Dallas County Sheriff's Training Academy at 8401 South Polk Street.