Benbrook Lake to limit use of paths for cyclists

BENBROOK (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pumping the brakes for cyclists to use a portion of a popular road at Benbrook Lake starting Oct. 1.

This decision comes as there's been an increase in unruly behavior reported by park rangers and an increase in usage near the campgrounds in South Holiday Park.

It comes down to a safety issue according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They are not blocking off the entire Holiday Park to cyclists but the southern portion which is a 2.5 mile stretch that weaves through the campgrounds.

Currently, cyclists can ride around a small opening near a fence to enter the camping portion of the park.

During a phone conversation, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said too many cyclists are breaking the rules such as not staying on the road and riding into camping areas.

Back in 2019 there was a hand-shake agreement with a cycling club and the park manager at the time to allow older cyclists to ride around a big hill called, 'Nice Hill,' but now too many cyclists have abused this and riding all over the campgrounds according to the spokesperson.

Since the beginning of May of this year, there have been 388 reported incidents with cyclists and since 2019, there's been a 300% increase in riders coming through the camping area.

In order to gain access into South Holiday Park, people will soon have to reserving a camping spot.

Cyclists who ride frequently in the area tell CBS News Texas they are shocked and disappointed by this decision.

"I was pretty devastated because I really don't like to ride on the road, I'm a pretty cautious cyclist and I like to be out here where it's safe or on the trinity trail and if we lose access to this then it's pretty much going to impact my ability to ride," said cyclist Carey Cribbs.

"It is a safety issue because when this gets shut down a lot of cyclists are going to start using 377 and I think it's just a matter of time before people will get killed, will get hit," said cyclist Shelia Gibson.

The cyclists added they don't want a few bad actors to spoil this for every cyclist.

There's a growing change.org campaign by the cyclist community to stop this from happening.

Unless anything changes, Oct. 1 is the exact date that part of the park will be closed for cyclists.

To view the online campaign, click here.