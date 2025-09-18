"Bee Happy" nonprofit hopes North Texans will lend a hand: North Texas Giving Day

It's officially North Texas Giving Day, a time when nonprofits across the region rely on donations to keep serving their communities. While many well-known organizations often draw the most support, smaller nonprofits say they need it most.

In Kaufman, just outside the Metroplex, one nonprofit is giving adults with special needs purpose, friendship and opportunity. But to keep its doors open, Bee Happy needs help.

The idea started with founder Shelley Brookins and a man named Richie, who has intellectual and developmental disabilities and longed for a day program. He found himself stuck on a statewide waitlist lasting 15 to 20 years.

"He kept talking about day programs. 'I want to go to a day program and hang out with friends,'" Brookins recalled. "I just kept waking up every day hearing God saying, 'Be a solution.'"

Building community through daily outings

That solution became Bee Happy, a day program where adults with special needs build friendships, learn job skills and find community.

"We try to go on outings just about every other day, or sometimes daily," said participant Katrina Farr, who called the program a safe haven. "Just knowing that they're in the same boat I am in."

After the day program ends, the building transforms into Hive Creamery, a homemade ice cream shop run by the very adults who attend Bee Happy.

Ice cream shop struggles for visibility

"The ice cream shop has struggled," Brookins admitted. "Once people try it, they love it. It's homemade, really good. But I think people just don't know we exist yet, because we're still trying to get on the map."

Today, 35 participants fill the program, and Brookins says they are quickly outgrowing their space. Funding is tight, relying solely on donations and fundraisers.

"Donations are the only way we can keep our doors open," Brookins said. "If that ever stops, we have to close."

Hoping for a second van

This North Texas Giving Day, Bee Happy hopes to raise enough money for a second van to keep taking participants on outings. Last year, they raised just $2,000. This year, they hope for much more.

For Brookins, the mission became even more personal when her granddaughter Delilah was born with Down syndrome, just a few years after starting the organization.

"They deserve it," Brookins said through tears. "They deserve the ability to go around and do what they want to do, and I don't feel like it's too much of an ask to ask our community to help us get there."

In Kaufman, Bee Happy is giving families hope. But to stay afloat, they're counting on North Texans to lend a hand.