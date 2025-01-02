Beautiful, clear end to the week in North Texas before Arctic air arrives

Another beautiful day is ahead with mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the upper 30s across North Texas.

Winds will shift more southeasterly on Thursday and that will boost temperatures into the low 60s by the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Changes arrive this weekend with the next system. On Sunday, scattered showers are possible mainly east of I-35 through midday ahead of a cold front.

Northerly winds from 15-25 mph will gust to 35-40 mph, drawing in the coldest air of the season.

CBS News Texas

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday due to the drastic change in temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A lot of kids are headed back to school Monday, so be prepared – remember the four p's: pets, pipes, plants and people as cold air settles in. It's best to winterize your home now, before the cold front.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The Arctic blast continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with moderating temperatures by the end of next week.

CBS News Texas meteorologists also continue to monitor the chance of any wintry precipitation next week.

Models continue to diverge on timing, location, intensity and whether there will be any at all.

For now, next week's forecast is looking dry, but keep up to date on the forecast as changes are possible.

CBS News Texas