Baylor Dallas officer steps in to rescue numerous people as streets flood

As strong storms moved across North Texas Friday morning, the streets around Baylor Hospital in Dallas looked more like a river.

That's when Brittney Taylor, a hospital police officer, jumped into action.

"I just had to do what I had to do," Taylor said.

Cell phone video obtained by CBS News Texas shows Taylor wading into waist-deep water to pull stranded drivers from their cars.

"I didn't think about the rain, I didn't think about the sewage or anything like that. And after getting everyone out of the car, I went back to work and answered calls. It's cold in the hospital. I didn't take my boots off or my socks; it was just adrenaline. It could have been 10 degrees outside, and I would have taken the call," Taylor said.

The video shows bystanders standing on a platform, pointing out people who needed help every time the officer finished escorting someone to safety.

"I would want someone to save me. Even if my son or his friends were out here, I would want a bystander to be like ok, they have a family to go home to. For my own selfish reasons, I could have said I don't want to get my shoes wet, my hair wet. All of that is material stuff; these lives are more important than my feet, my hair getting wet," Taylor said.

During our interview with Taylor, she said there were two things that got her through the frightening situation.

"Prayer is what got me through it, and I thought of my son," Taylor said.