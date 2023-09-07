Barbie announces 2023 Career of the Year Doll

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The start of the Cowboy's NFL season is right around the corner and it's coinciding with Barbie announcing it's Women in Sports lineup for it's 2023 Career of the Year Doll.

Barbie's 2023 Career of the Year Doll Collection. The lineup (in order from left to right) includes General Manager Barbie, Coach Barbie, Referee Barbie and Sports Reporter Barbie. Mattel

The lineup includes four different Barbie dolls: General Manager Barbie, Coach Barbie, Referee Barbie and Sports Reporter Barbie. Mattel wanted to announce the lineup as the NFL season started to highlight the possibilities of women in sports in a world that is traditionally male-dominated.

In a statement the company said it's highlighting these careers "to encourage girls to pursue involvement in sports, which is proven to develop life skills, raise confidence and continue to shape a new generation of empowered women."

Mattel also says the Barbie brand's purpose has been to inspire little girls everywhere since 1959.

"From princess to president, astronaut to zoologist, Barbie reminds girls they can be anything - and that message has never been more relevant than it is today..." the statement continued to read.

The new lineup is available on Mattel Shop.

Mattel is putting action behind it's words, as it shared it's partnering with sports industry executive Stef Strack's VOICEINSPORT community. Barbie and VIS will host a 45-minute mentoring session on building a career in sports, whether that's on or off the field/court.

12-year-old sports journalist commentator Pepper Parsley will be hosting the session, which features Strack and Dr. Jen Welter, who is the first female coach in the NFL, and the first woman to play running back in men's professional football.

The mentoring session will be held virtually on September 12. Girls 12-to-13 years old can sign up for free here.