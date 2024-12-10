Another baby on the way for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will become a father of two next year.

Prescott's fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced on social media in conjunction with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Tuesday morning that the duo is expecting another baby girl.

The social media post said the couple is keeping the baby's name under wraps until she is born but that her middle name will be Rayne, which is Prescott's legal first name.

"Family of 4! I love you @sarahjane and our little girlies ❤️," Prescott commented on the post.

Baby girl Prescott No. 2 is due on May 22, 2025, according to the social media post.

Ramos and Prescott welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane Prescott, on February 22, 2024.

Prescott, the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, proposed to Ramos in October with help from Margaret Jane, who wore a onesie that said "Hi mommy, daddy has a question for you!?"

This announcement comes a few months after Prescott's North Texas home was demolished. TMZ reported he has plans to rebuild in the same location. CBS News Texas Chopper was over the home as it was being taken down, showing Prescott's football field in his backyard.