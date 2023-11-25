Watch CBS News
Local News

Dak Prescott, girlfriend announce pregnancy, "Girl Dad Incoming"

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Armchair Quarterback: Dak and Dolly light up Thanksgiving
Armchair Quarterback: Dak and Dolly light up Thanksgiving 02:31

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be a dad!

Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos announced the news via Instagram on Saturday. Prescott shared the post to his stories the same day adding "Girl Dad Incoming ..." 

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak," Ramos' post reads.

He also commented on her post, saying, "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y'all can always count on me ❤️🙏🏽 Let's do this Mama 😍."

First published on November 25, 2023 / 4:49 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.