Dak Prescott, girlfriend announce pregnancy, "Girl Dad Incoming"

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be a dad!

Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos announced the news via Instagram on Saturday. Prescott shared the post to his stories the same day adding "Girl Dad Incoming ..."

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak," Ramos' post reads.

He also commented on her post, saying, "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y'all can always count on me ❤️🙏🏽 Let's do this Mama 😍."