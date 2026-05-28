Azzi Fudd scores 22 in 1st WNBA start and helps the Wings beat the Aces 95-87

Azzi Fudd scored 22 points in her first WNBA start, Jessica Shepard had her second triple-double of the season and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-87 on Thursday night.

Shepard also scored 22 points to go with a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists. Her other triple-double this season (18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) came in a 99-89 win over Chicago on May 20.

Shepard scored 11 points in the third quarter, including a shot in the lane to tie it at 72 in the closing seconds. Shepard also opened the fourth with a basket to give Dallas its first lead, 74-72, since it led 17-16.

Shepard secured a triple-double when she found Awak Kuier for a 3-pointer with 2:57 remaining in the fourth to make it 90-81. Then, Paige Bueckers added a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 12-point lead.

Bueckers added 20 points and six assists for Dallas (5-3), which lost five straight games to the Aces last season. Kuier finished with 12 points and Arike Ogunbowale was limited to just 18 minutes due to an illness. Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the draft in April, was coming off a 24-point performance as a reserve against New York.

A'ja Wilson scored 21 points for Las Vegas (4-3), which has lost back-to-back games. Jackie Young added 15 points and Chennedy Carter scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half. NaLyssa Smith grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine points.

Las Vegas was outscored 50-34 in the second half.

Las Vegas continues a three-game trip at Golden State on Sunday.

Dallas hosts Seattle on Monday.