North Texas man accused of shooting, killing daughter at home, sheriff's office says

An Azle man is being held in jail after the Parker County Sheriff's Office said he shot and killed his daughter during an argument at their home on Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to a home for a call about a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said deputies found the woman and started lifesaving measures before additional first responders arrived to take over.

The victim, who remains unidentified as of publication, died at the scene.

Charles Brooks Parker County Jail

Deputies said they learned early on in the investigation that Charles Brooks, the victim's father, was reportedly the one who shot her. The sheriff's office said statements gathered during the initial wave of the investigation indicated that a fight between the victim and her mother unfolded inside the house, and that Brooks reportedly admitted to getting a handgun. Deputies said Brooks told them he loaded and chambered a round before trying to separate the two women.

The sheriff's office said Brooks told them that was the moment the gun was fired, hitting his daughter in the chest.

Brooks was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to jail. His bond was set at $2 million.

Parker County deputies said they continue to investigate with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.