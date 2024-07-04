Authorities investigating possible double drowning at Lake Ray Hubbard

DALLAS – An intense search is underway for two people who jumped off a boat Thursday evening into Lake Ray Hubbard and didn't resurface.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it was dispatched just before 8 p.m. to a location just off Windsurf Bay Park.

Spokesman Jason Evans said 911 callers said multiple people jumped off a boat into the lake, but two of those people didn't resurface.

Units from Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas police, and the Texas Game Warden's office are assisting in the search.