50 dogs and a cat, along with 3 dead canines, discovered at unsanitary Watauga home, authorities say

A call about an adult being injured by a dog in Watauga led authorities to discover 50 dogs and a cat in dangerously unsanitary conditions, along with three deceased canines, authorities reported Wednesday.

Watauga police, fire and animal services representatives discovered the dire conditions on Saturday, March 1, at a residence in the 6000 block of Geyser Trail, the city said in a news release.

While the attacking dog was removed for safety, a follow-up investigation revealed 47 Rottweilers, two American Staffordshire terriers, one mixed-breed terrier, and one cat on the premises, according to the city

"Three additional deceased canines were located on the premises," the city of Watauga said. "Many of the surviving animals were in severe distress and required emergency medical attention."

Criminal charges are being pursued as the investigation into animal cruelty is continuing, the city said.

City officials immediately requested assistance from numerous organizations, including the Humane Society of North Texas, SPCA of Dallas, Irving Animal Services, Dallas Animal Services, Fort Worth Animal Services, and other regional partners, according to the city.

"Their response was critical to the successful removal and care of the victim animals," the city said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. D. Bannick, Animal Services Commander, at www.cowtx.org/tips.