ATV crash in Waxahachie kills 12-year-old

WAXAHACHIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A 12-year-old has died and five others are injured after an ATV and pickup truck collided Sunday evening.

Police say the ATV was traveling westbound on Boz Road in Waxahachie and did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Greathouse Road. A Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on Greathouse Road and collided with the ATV.

Police believe the ATV struck the Ford Ranger.

There were four passengers in the ATV, all ages 16 and younger, who were not wearing seatbelts. They were all ejected from the ATV and airlifted to local hospitals.

One of the passengers, 12-year-old Wyatt Randle, died as a result of the crash.

Police believe the 14-year-old brother of Randle was driving the ATV.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger were both injured and taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.