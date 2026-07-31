Attorneys say latest case against indicted Johnson County sheriff is without merit

Lawyers for indicted Johnson County Sheriff Adam King on Friday called the latest case against him a waste of resources and said the proceedings are without merit.

King was reindicted Wednesday by a Johnson County grand jury, charged with two counts: corrupt influence, retaliation against a witness, and tampering/fabricating evidence with intent to impair.

He was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Friday and then released. There was no information on Friday on the bond or the terms of his release.

Acting sheriff named

While King goes through the new legal proceedings, Capt. Ben Arriola, has been named acting sheriff, a spokesman said.

"The men and women of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office remain committed to our mission," said Lt. Keven George. "Our deputies and staff are prepared to continue serving the citizens of Johnson County with professionalism, integrity, and the high-quality law enforcement services our community expects and deserves."

Latest indictment released

CBS News Texas received a copy of the latest indictment on Friday after an open records request.

In it, the grand jury accused King of "intentionally and knowingly threaten(ing) to harm" now former Chief Deputy James Saulter by taking "adverse personnel action" against him in violation of the Texas Whistleblower Act.

In a statement on Friday, attorneys Mark Daniel, Matthew Smid, and William Mason denied the allegations and said King is looking forward to the trial.

"The alleged retaliation case is a reindictment of the old retaliation indictment," the attorneys said. "This means that the state felt their previous retaliation indictment was insufficient. It remains insufficient and without merit."

On the second charge, tampering with evidence, the indictment alleges King attempted to keep a laptop away from Texas Rangers, who were investigating King's actions.

"The new allegation regarding the sheriff's laptop computer is completely baseless," King's attorneys said. "Law enforcement has never asked the sheriff for his computer or even expressed an interest in his computer. This month, after the state's failed attempt to convict the sheriff, the Johnson County IT Department contacted the sheriff and requested his computer. The Sheriff complied with that request and provided his computer."

Saulter's attorney responds

Saulter's attorney, Christopher Cooke, didn't express surprise at the indictment.

"(The) indictments are just further evidence of Sheriff King's misdoings," Cooke said. "We look forward to our day in court and for justice for the victims and the people of Johnson County."

Saulter has filed a petition in Johnson County Court, seeking King's removal from office under provisions in the Texas Local Government Code.

King's original trial ended in a mistrial on July 7. He faces a new trial in November.