Attorney General blocks Texas judge's abortion law exemption

Texas judge allows abortion law exemption for pregnant women with complications

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hours after State District Court Judge Jessica Mangrum issued a temporary exemption to Texas' abortion ban on Friday, the attorney general's office filed an appeal.

Mangrum ruled in favor of the group of women and two doctors who sued the state claiming the bans put lives at risk in cases of dangerous pregnancy complications.

The judge wrote Friday that doctors cannot be prosecuted for using their own "good faith judgment."

The appeal states that an abortion may be performed in Texas "under limited circumstances, such as in the event of 'a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy'" that would risk a pregnant woman's life or "pose a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced."

The lawsuit claimed women were denied abortions due to "widespread uncertainty" in the medical exception.

Due to the AG's appeal, Texas' abortion bans remain unchanged, pending a decision by the Texas Supreme Court.

To read the filing in full, click here.