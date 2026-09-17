Legal fight continues over who could receive Atatiana Jefferson settlement money

Nearly seven years after Atatiana Jefferson was killed by a Fort Worth police officer, the legal fights continue.

Right now, there's an ongoing dispute over who could ultimately receive money from a more than $11 million dollar settlement approved by the City of Fort Worth last month.

After Atatiana Jefferson was killed by a Fort Worth police officer inside her home in 2019, CBS News Texas sat down with Marquis Jefferson.

He was not Atatiana's biological father, but he said he raised her, and his name was listed on her birth certificate.

"I mean it's senseless," he said in 2019. "My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28 years old. Had her whole life in front of her."

Jefferson died just weeks later.

"It literally broke his heart," his widow, Noella Jefferson, said.

Court records show that before Marquis died, he went to a Dallas County court to try to establish his rights as Atatiana's father. That case was filed under the name Atatiana Jefferson.

Then, in 2020, court records show another probate case was opened in Tarrant County, and Atatiana's last name was listed as Carr.

Marquis' family says the case was filed by Atatiana's biological father, Jerome Eschor. They're questioning why the Tarrant County filing referenced a different Dallas County case number.

"What they did, which is totally illegal, they tried to circumvent the court by not going back into Dallas into the Atatiana Jefferson probate," family spokesperson Dr. Bruce Carter said.

Last month, the City of Fort Worth unanimously approved an $11.25 million settlement with the Estate of Atatiana Jefferson.

Marquis' family argues that Atatiana's biological father was not involved in her life, so his family should not get a share of the settlement.

"Whatever the motive is, it is not right to do," Jefferson said. "So I am standing for what is right. What should be recognized as improper behavior."

Eschor's attorney, Tanika J. Solomon, disputes the claim that he was absent from Atatiana's life.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, she says, "More than one Court has adjudged that Jefferson was not entitled to any claim to the legacy or loss of Atatiana (ne Carr)."

The City of Fort Worth says the probate court will ultimately decide who is entitled to the estate and says no money has been paid out yet.