AT&T breaks ground on $1.3 billion Plano headquarters with capacity for 10,000 workers

AT&T is marking a major milestone on Thursday morning, with construction breaking ground on a $1.3 billion headquarters in Plano.

The campus will sit on 54 acres at the site of the former Electronic Data Systems on Legacy Drive that was imploded earlier this year. AT&T will be able to accommodate 10,000 workers at the new campus, allowing it to consolidate all of its offices across the Metroplex in one location.

As part of the groundbreaking on Thursday, the campus's first fiber connection was installed.

AT&T has said it aims to have at least some of the campus open in the second half of 2028. State documents show that construction on some of the buildings is expected to start on Dec. 1 and be completed in March of 2029.