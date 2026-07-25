Woman accused of striking, robbing elderly North Texas man of $2,000, deputies say

The Parker County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman they allege broke into an elderly man's home earlier this month before robbing and assaulting him during the encounter.

The office said it happened on July 16 at the 86-year-old man's home in the county's central area. The victim told deputies he had been robbed, and deputies said they ensured he was safe before launching an investigation. The sheriff's office said the victim said he heard a woman banging on his back door and announcing herself as "police". When he opened the door, the victim said the woman held a strobing flashlight to his face and forced her way inside the home.

Jacqueline Smith Johnson Parker County Sheriff's Office

The victim, according to deputies, said the woman demanded money, threatening him with jail, before striking him several times in the arms and chest, and putting him in a chokehold. The victim told deputies he recognized the woman as 63-year-old Jacqueline Smith Johnson, someone he knew, after getting a clear view of her.

Johnson then reportedly stole $2,000 of cash from the man before running off, according to Parker County deputies. A warrant for Johnson's arrest was obtained.

The sheriff's office said Johnson was located and arrested four days later, on July 20. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery of an elderly person, a first-degree felony. She was held on a $50,000 bond.