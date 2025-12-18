3 arrested in connection to human trafficking investigation in Johnson County, officials say

Three people were arrested this week in connection to a human trafficking investigation, according to Timothy Good, the district attorney of Johnson and Somervell counties.

On Dec. 16, search warrants were executed at multiple locations in Johnson County in relation to human trafficking, including two locations in Cleburne and one location in Burleson. Good didn't say where exactly the searches took place.

Officials arrested two men – Consepsion Manriquez and Charles Eugine Evans. Both were charged with continuous trafficking of persons and racketeering and are being held on a $1,350,000 bond. One woman was arrested – Jie Deng. She was charged with continuous trafficking of persons and is being held on a $850,000 bond.

Also seized during the searches were two handguns, $3,330 in cash, evidence of sex trafficking and numerous electronic and data storage devices.

Good said the investigation revealed established criminal ties to other locations in Texas, the U.S. and internationally. He said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and search warrants are likely.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County District Attorney's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Burleson Police Department assisted in the investigation.