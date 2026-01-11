Arrest made in Texas double homicide from 2018

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced they have arrested a suspect seven years after Chandler natives Gabriel McBride and his teenage daughter, Beverly McBride, were killed.

An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Lance Kaedan Rains after "a review of investigative findings." He is now in the Henderson County Jail on the charge of capital murder. His bail has been set at $2 million.

"Our investigators never stopped working for this family," said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse in a statement announcing the arrest on Facebook. "Time does not diminish our commitment to justice, and today's arrest is proof that we will pursue the truth for as long as it takes."

The agency said the breakthrough in the case is the result of "persistent investigative efforts, detailed forensic analysis, and the cooperation of multiple agencies. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and their families—no matter how much time has passed."