Arrest made in murder of Dallas rapper ZeetheWizard, police say

Dallas police said an arrest has been made in the murder of the Dallas rapper known as "ZeetheWizard."

Dameian Roberson Dallas County Jail

The fatal shooting happened outside Pink House, a strip club, in the early hours of New Year's Day. Several people were injured during an altercation, police said, and Dallas Fire-Rescue took five victims to a hospital.

On Jan. 5, Dallas police said that 25-year-old Zecquire Fields, also known as Zeethewizard, succumbed to his injuries.

Dallas PD said on Tuesday that a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 24-year-old Dameian Roberson in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with murder.

According to the club's Instagram page, New Year's Eve was the grand opening of its new after-hours event, with doors opening at midnight. Pink House is located where Club Safari Dallas used to be.