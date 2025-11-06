Arlington's Wood Elementary School closed Friday due to power outage

An Arlington elementary school will be closed Friday due to a power outage, school officials said.

Wood Elementary lost power on Thursday, school principal David Dillard said in a letter to parents obtained by CBS News Texas.

"The electricians have determined our main electrical switch gear is beyond repair, forcing us to cancel school," Dillard said. "It's imperative for the safety of our students that we have power in the building."

School should reopen Monday

The school hopes to have repairs made in time for school on Monday, Dillard said. A notice from the district instructed staff to report to the Arlington ISD Professional Development Center at their normal duty time.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our families and we appreciate your support," the district said.

No decision has been made about whether the school will need to have a makeup day.