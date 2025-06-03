Watch CBS News
Arlington Work Camp celebrates 30 years of helping homeowners and building community

A volunteer effort to help some Arlington homeowners reached a milestone this week.

Arlington Work Camp is celebrating its 30th year.

More than a dozen Churches of Christ are located across Texas, and over 100 teen volunteers are participating. The teens pay their way to come help homeowners rehab houses. They paint homes, clear debris and do other tasks to clean up the property.

But this is about more than just simply working on a house.

"We're here because we love our community," said Landon Goff, one of the volunteers.

"I know it's hard, but what I'm doing is for someone else, and it's a good thing," another volunteer, Wendy Richards, said.

In the 30 years of Arlington Work Camp, organizers estimate they've helped well over 300 Arlington homeowners.

