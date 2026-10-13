Arlington care home operator pleads guilty after client deaths, court filing shows

The Arlington businesswoman who operated an illegal home-based healthcare company and was under investigation after at least 20 clients of hers died, has pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Arlington police investigated Regla "Su" Becquer for months and her unlicensed company, "Love & Caring for People LLC," which operated community living homes.

Authorities learned that her company, which claimed to provide supervised personal care for adults in need throughout five homes in Tarrant County, was actually abusing and neglecting clients and committing fraud.

Police found at least 20 clients of hers who died since September 2022 and said there could be more. Most of the victims were cremated or buried, and only two had autopsies. One of those autopsies revealed that 60-year-old Steven "Kelly" Pankratz died from mixed drug toxicity while under Becquer's care.

In addition to the deaths, investigators found evidence of Becquer taking possession of clients' phones, cars and even houses.

Arlington Police Department

This is a developing story.