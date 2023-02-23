City of Arlington recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) — The City of Arlington is working ahead to recruit lifeguards for the 2023 summer swim season.

Last year, a shortage of lifeguard staffing affected swim facilities across the country, including in North Texas. In Arlington, the shortage in staff resulted in reduced operating hours at three of the city's five outdoor pools. According to the city, the department needs 120 seasonal workers to safely operate all of its facilities. This includes pool managers, lifeguards, water safety instructors and cashiers.

Shortened operating hours have the potential to impact many summer plans for North Texans in 2023.

City of Arlington Aquatics Manager Courtni Anderson says, "Our intent is to be fully staffed and operational so that we can provide a much-needed aquatics experience for the community."

To incentivize potential workers, the city has increased starting pay for lifeguards to $15 an hour, and pay for cashiers to $10.50 an hour. In addition, the city is providing the cost of training, certifications, and all uniforms and equipment.

Anderson says that the city understands, "community pools play an important role in the quality of life for our residents, especially during our hot Texas months. We are thinking outside the box with staff recruitment and ensuring that we are going the distance to provide safe and fun pools all summer long."

Those interested don't need to have a lifeguard certification before applying, the city will provide training.

Here are the qualifications:

Must be age 15 and over

Swim 300 yards non-stop; this is not a timed swim

Tread water for two minutes

Retrieve a 10-pound brick from 12-foot-deep well. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point

Anyone interested in applying to any of the jobs offered by the Parks and Recreation Department can click here.