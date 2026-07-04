Nearly 75,000 people brave the heat for Arlington's 6nd annual Independence Day Parade

The 62nd annual Arlington Independence Day Parade featured about 150 entries, including cheerleaders and marching bands from Arlington's six high schools. Organizers saw a huge turnout for the parade with almost 75,000 attendees.

Red, white and blue filled the streets of downtown Arlington Saturday for the city's longest-running annual event that started back in 1965. The one-and-a-half-mile parade included colorful floats, community groups, and military tributes.

Arlington 4th of July Association President Kevin Donovan said it also celebrated America's 250th and Arlington's 150th anniversaries.

"It's a patriotic celebration of our nation's birth, and that's what we want everybody to take away from this event: that, hey, we're all Americans. We have our freedom that came along 250 years ago, and just show some patriotic pride," Donovan said.

Those who turned out stayed cool with fans and water. That included Linda Brown and her seven-year-old daughter Joyce.

"I want to experience culture, because honestly, it's like a big mixing pot, the 250th celebration. I want [Joyce] to see and experience everyone, all nations coming together, and having a great time," Linda Brown said.

"I love the drummers and all the cars. They're really nice," Joyce Brown said.

The festivities continue after the parade. Arlington has a series of events scheduled for the July 4th weekend. Click here for more information.