Two dead after apparent murder-suicide at Arlington salon, police say

Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at Arlington business, police say

Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at Arlington business, police say

Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at Arlington business, police say

Two people are dead following a shooting at a business in Arlington Thursday morning in what police believe was an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other.

Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the Salon and Spa Galleria, located on the 7800 block of South Cooper Street, after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man unresponsive inside the building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a woman at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Arlington police confirmed this is not considered an active shooter situation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

There were multiple people inside the salon when the shooting happened but no other injuries were reported, police said. Officers could be seen speaking with some of the roughly dozen people outside of the salong.

Authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages, and a formal news release will be provided once additional details become available.